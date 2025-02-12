Ashlee Simpson shares exciting update about sister Jessica’s music

A renowned singer-songwriter and actress, Ashlee Simpson, has shared a rare update on her sister Jessica Simpson's upcoming music.

Speaking to PEOPLE at LA Magazine's book launch party for Jason Felts' book Hollywood Virgin, the 40-year-old star talked about her sister’s musical comeback.

Ashlee said, "I think the most important thing about being ready to strip your layers and be where you're at and meet yourself musically and as an artist, she's doing that and I'm very proud of her."

The Pieces of Me crooner went on to admit that "her music is great; I'm very excited about it, yeah. And I think everybody will love it."

Notably, this update came a few weeks after Jessica proclaimed that she and her husband Eric Johnson, a former American football player, were getting separated.

In January 2025, the I Wanna Love You Forever hitmaker, who tied the knot with Johnson in 2014, told the same outlet about her split, saying, “Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage.”

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family,” Jessica stated.

The pair shares three children: daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5, and 11-year-old son Ace.

It is pertinent to mention that Jessica Simpson last released music in 2010 with a Christmas album titled Happy Christmas.