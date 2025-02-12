Bradley Cooper over the moon about new role in next film

Bradley Cooper has acted, directed, and written films. Now, he is set to work in a new role: camera operator.



Appearing on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, he teased his upcoming movie Is This Thing On during the Super Bowl.

Details about the project are scant. But what's confirmed is the A Star is Born actor will star and direct the feature.

The rest of the cast includes Will Arnet, Laura Dern, and possibly Emily Blunt, though it's unclear if she is still part of the film.

The Maestro star was in attendance to support his team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reports say he has become part of the International Cinematographer's Guild IATSE Local 600, which he hinted at in the interview.

"I just joined the union, yeah. I'll operate the camera, which I'm very excited about because we did some stuff. We went down to Chinatown, and yeah, it's been amazing. […] We start in two weeks, so it's kind of crazy."

Elsewhere in the interview, he also opened up about the film, "It was a project and then I rewrote it and along with Will and Mark Chappell. I conceive of it and then we get a group and you direct."

"You're making the movie and then you're going to edit the movie and then you put it out and hopefully the studio likes it," Bradley concluded.