Photo: Taylor Swift backlash hurt Kelly Stafford feelings: 'It's scary'

Kelly Stafford recently opened up about the heat she received from SWIFTIES.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford got candid about the comments she made about Taylor Swift on the Morning After podcast.

She began, “Comments that are mean, they hurt my feelings.”

She continued, “I have feelings and I’m not going to sit here and act like I don’t.”

“I’ve tried to develop some thick skin to understand what my values are and sticking to those regardless of what people say about me,” Kelly said of her resilience.

Elaborating on how the negative comments impacted her mental well-being, Kelly stated, “It’s scary because, even as an adult, my self-confidence is intertwined with people that are commenting who don’t even know me.”

As for her views on Taylor Swift, she claimed, “I was like, ‘Whoa, I love Taylor.’”

“When you’re constantly seeing someone on your social media every scroll, you kind of lose that love, you know?” she also addressed.

“That’s what I was saying. I was like, ‘I’m seeing her every second, I’m never wondering about what she’s doing,’” Kelly concluded.