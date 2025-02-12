 
Meghan Markle set to leave Invictus Games early for THIS reason

Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry to lead 2025 Invictus Games solo

Web Desk
February 12, 2025

Meghan Markle’s time with Prince Harry at the 2025 Invictus Games is reportedly over.

The Duchess of Sussex is set to return home to California and be with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

As reported by MailOnline, Meghan, who attended the games in Whistler, Canada with Harry, will travel back to Vancouver and catch a flight home.

Sources close to the couple have confirmed to the outlet that this was “always planned.”

“This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children,” a source stated.

They went on to add, “Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home. This is Prince Harry's event and she is there to support him but this was planned.”

Before her departure, Meghan will attend morning sporting events. However, Prince Harry, who founded the Invictus Games in 2014, will remain in Canada to oversee the rest of the games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a warm welcome at the Invictus Games. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also shared dinner with friends, including singer Michael Bublé.

Despite this, the royal couple also faced criticism during their time in Canada. Former U.S. President Donald Trump called Meghan “terrible” while addressing Prince Harry’s immigration status. But Meghan remained unfazed and showed strong support for Harry during the event.

