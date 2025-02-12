Ariana Grande shares personal story about her parents

When Ariana Grande was a child, her parents parted ways. But she has now managed to get them back; however, not as a pair but as friends.

Reflecting on her personal story about her parents, she said that she “forced” her mom, Joan Grande, and dad, Edward Butera, to be friends.

“They’re not together, but they’re best friends,” the Everyday hitmaker shared on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

“It took 18 years, and it took me forcing it. I forced them to communicate again. I really did.”

But on her 24th birthday, Ariana said she took it upon herself to get them together, even if that’s just for a friendship.

“I remember just kind of being at this pivotal point where I was just like, ‘You guys, I love you both so much. It’s been such a long time. Figure it the *******,” she remembered. “Like hello, it’s been 18 years. I’m 80 [years old]. Please get over it. And they did.”

Her efforts, Ariana said, worked, as she shared they are “best friends now. I can’t separate them. It’s the best thing in the whole world,” the 31-year-old continued.

“I guess they just had like, some sort of beautiful conversation or realized that like, how much they love me is so much louder than whatever nonsense happened way back when."

"It really is beautiful, and if only they had the tools that I feel like we have now, this generation, with therapy and embracing that, maybe it could have happened sooner, but it was just the perfect thing…. It makes me really happy," Ariana concluded.