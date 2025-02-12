Ariana Grande breaks silence on constant painful rumours about personal life

Ariana Grande has broken her silence on constant rumours about her life.

The actress and singer admits to The Hollywood Reporter that the constant speculations about her personal life "will never be unpainful."

"But also, I walk with the awareness that I’m an artist and this is a path that I’ve chosen, and so I just try to protect myself so that I never start to resent the art," Grande admitted.

It is worth mentioning that this confession comes amid constant speculations about Grande's relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

The couple reportedly started dating in July 2023 following their split from their respective partners. Their relationship has since then faced scrutiny with questions about the timeline.

However, an inside source told People Magazine at the time that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater "didn’t begin seeing each other until after both parties were separated, respectfully."

"They are doing their best to balance the fact that they are in the public eye with the desire to be respectful to all parties involved," the source added.