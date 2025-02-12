Usher, Keke Palmer reflect on viral 2023 drama involving Darius Jackson

Usher and Keke Palmer have opened up about their viral 2023 concert moment.

During an episode of Keke's podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Usher reflected on their onstage dance, which made headlines due to drama surrounding Keke's then-boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

For those unaware, at the time Darius, who shares 2-year-old son with the singer and actress, tweeted, "It’s the outfit tho… you a mom," which sparked debate online.

Now, Keke recalled during the podcast, "My reaction [to the show] was just like, ‘I can’t believe it, I haven’t seen anybody perform like this in such a long time.'"

She said, "Now obviously everybody went crazy. We caused some ruckus in my relationship."

However, Usher clarified, “I don’t want to take any responsibility for breaking everybody’s home up, but that wasn’t the purpose and point."

"It was for you to have a good time with your girls. Come out there and just enjoy… You looked fabulous, by the way. And if you didn’t wear what you wore, I wouldn’t have seen you. You was fabulous, amazing. I was like, ‘Oooh, Keke, come here, girl,'" he added.

Keke noted, "People have problems. Relationships have up and downs. If Usher ends up being there, it’s just coincidence."

Additionally, Usher also shared that just a month after the incident he invited Keke Palmer to star in his Boyfriend music video.

"I know it was a hot moment for you and I was like, ‘You know what? When life feeds you lemons, you make lemonade. I think that this could be something positive and actually just shine a little bit of fun on it and allowing us to really do something that I think could be fun is the purpose and point of it," Usher stated.