Oprah Winfrey recalls painful memories of late mother

Oprah Winfrey just recalled one of her childhood traumas.

The veteran talk show host, on her self-titled podcast, was seen tearing up as she gathered memories from her past.

While remembering her rather strained relationship with her mother, Vernita Lee, who died in 2018, American psychiatrist Dr. Bruce Perry, senior fellow of the Child Trauma Academy in Houston, Texas.

Oprah recalled how she faced a difficult time at church to say something positive about her mom when she was invited to speak in memory of her.

Choking up, she said, “I had been asked to come to church to give all these accolades about my mother and I couldn't think of one thing.”

Stating a rather sad comment over any fond memories that she could think of, Oprah mentioned, “She didn't abort me. She did the best that she knew.”

She continued, “The best that she knew was not enough to feed what I needed, was not enough to make me feel whole.”

“...Was not enough to make me feel valued or seen or important to her. It was not. But it was the best that she could do, and I gave up the hope that it could have been anything other than what she had," Oprah Winfrey concluded.