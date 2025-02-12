Taylor Swift wins hearts with viral gesture post Super Bowl hate

Taylor Swift just received love post the Super Bowl boos.

The Blank Space hitmaker’s footage of generosity just went viral where she was seen tipping the staff of the 2025 Grammy awards.

This comes after her reaction to getting brutally booed at the Super Bowl, which was captured on the jumbotron, spread across social media like wildfire.

Two days after she was made to feel unwelcomed by attendees at the game, which she attended to cheer on Kansas City Chiefs tight end and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the footage of Swift handing out cash to four staffers at the award show has now come to light.

Source: X, formerly Twitter

“Thank you so much for all your hard work,” she could be heard saying in the video uploaded on X, formerly Twitter.

In response, one of the employees told Swift, “We appreciate you so much.”

Despite not winning any gramophones that night, even though she was nominated in six categories by the grace of her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, that did not stop Taylor Swift from spreading kindness behind the spotlight.

Fans flocked the comments section of the video, praising the pop sensation for her gesture, where one wrote, “How could anyone hate her, she’s the sweetest.”

“Taylor they can never make me hate you,” another penned.