Kylie Kelce addresses 'silly' rumors about how she and Taylor Swift met

Kylie Kelce opens up about her first meeting with the pop star Taylor Swift

February 12, 2025

Kylie Kelce has cleared up the "silly" stories about how she first met her brother-in-law Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 32-year-old media personality revealed that she met the pop star for the first time at the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills in January 2024.

"People are deeply disturbed by this... There was like all of this stuff leading up to it about, 'Well, why haven't they met?' 'They're avoiding each other,'" said Kylie. "I'm not avoiding anyone. I'm more than happy to meet someone, especially someone that Travis is dating.”

"But it was funny to me because I kept saying to people, 'I didn't meet Travis for probably close to a year when Jason and I were dating,'” added Jason Kelce’s wife.

Kylie confirmed that her first interaction with Taylor was "great."

