Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share major update as duchess makes big decision for Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share major update as duchess prepares to leave Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared new update from Invictus Games as the duchess is set to leave Canada midway through the event.

The royal couple shared their photos on official website with a lengthy statement.

They said, “The Invictus Games took Whistler by storm today with an action-packed day of winter sports.

“Kicking things off, the Duke and Duchess joined in the fun at the Bubly Tube Park, in the heart of Whistler Blackcomb, zooming down the 1,000-foot track alongside competitors families and friends.”

Archie and Lilibet doting parents went on saying, “The adrenaline was flowing at the Novice Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding Finals over on Whistler Mountain. Competitors showed off their resilience and determination, carving their way through the course with the help of adaptive equipment like sit-skis and outriggers. Friends, family and a huge crowd cheered them on, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.”

In the afternoon, the action shifted to Whistler Olympic Park for the Biathlon. Competitors raced through the snow, seamlessly blending speed and precision as they transitioned from skiing to shooting, with so many emotional moments as they crossed the finish line after giving it their all.

“Today truly embodied the spirit of the Invictus Games—grit, resilience, and a deep sense of camaraderie,” they continued.

Meghan and Harry’s update comes as the duchess is going home to be with her children Archie and Lilibet.