Meghan Markle takes a step back after warning to let Prince Harry shine

Meghan Markle seemed to have listened to the critics urging her to take a step back and leave Prince Harry alone to shine at the Invictus Games in Canada.

According to latest reports, the Duchess of Sussex is all set to go back to California to the couple’s two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children,” an insider has revealed. "Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home.”

They added, "This is Prince Harry's event and she is there to support him but this was planned."

This comes after PR expert Edward Coram James suggested she should have let Harry take the spotlight.

The Duchess of Sussex spent five days at the event, supporting Harry as the shared affectionate moments, and posting about her experience on Instagram.

While some fans and critics praised her involvement, critics argued that it distracts from the Games.

Speaking on the matter, James told the The Mirror, "Meghan should leave the Invictus Games to Harry. It’s his project, and he’s more than capable of drumming up support and publicity for this incredible cause.”

“Their joint brand has become tainted over the years — not through any fault of their own, but due to woeful PR.

"Meghan’s presence was always going to be a lose-lose situation — damned if she did, damned if she didn’t. But ultimately, it’s a distraction for many people.”