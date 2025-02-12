Courteney Cox celebrates 'loyal' friend Jennifer Aniston's 56th birthday

Courteney Cox is paying a sweet tribute to her “beautiful” and “loyal” friend Jennifer Aniston on her 56th birthday,

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Friends alum posted a throwback snap of herself with Jennifer smiling together.

"Happy birthday to my friend for life," Cox captioned the image. "Never has there been a more generous, loving, beautiful, talented, funny, loyal friend."

"I feel so lucky to be growing up with you,” she added.

In June, Jennifer expressed a similar sentiment for Courteney on her 60th birthday.

"Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial," Aniston penned alongside a series of photos of her and Courteney.

"She’s funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out. Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn’t know you,” she continued.

"I can’t imagine a world without her. It’s one of my great honors to call her one of my best friends for life… Happy happy birthday CC. I love you!” added Jennifer.

For those unversed, Courteney and Jennifer appeared in all 10 seasons of Friends as Monica Geller and Rachel Green, respectively.