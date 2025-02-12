 
Geo News

Courteney Cox celebrates 'loyal' friend Jennifer Aniston's 56th birthday

Courteney Cox pays sweet tribute to Jennifer Aniston on her 56th birthday

By
Web Desk
|

February 12, 2025

Courteney Cox celebrates loyal friend Jennifer Anistons 56th birthday
Courteney Cox celebrates 'loyal' friend Jennifer Aniston's 56th birthday

Courteney Cox is paying a sweet tribute to her “beautiful” and “loyal” friend Jennifer Aniston on her 56th birthday,

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Friends alum posted a throwback snap of herself with Jennifer smiling together.

"Happy birthday to my friend for life," Cox captioned the image. "Never has there been a more generous, loving, beautiful, talented, funny, loyal friend."

"I feel so lucky to be growing up with you,” she added.

In June, Jennifer expressed a similar sentiment for Courteney on her 60th birthday.

"Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial," Aniston penned alongside a series of photos of her and Courteney.

"She’s funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out. Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn’t know you,” she continued.

"I can’t imagine a world without her. It’s one of my great honors to call her one of my best friends for life… Happy happy birthday CC. I love you!” added Jennifer.

For those unversed, Courteney and Jennifer appeared in all 10 seasons of Friends as Monica Geller and Rachel Green, respectively.

Sabrina Carpenter gives ‘Valentines present' to Madonna
Sabrina Carpenter gives ‘Valentines present' to Madonna
Prince William poses the greatest challenge to Prince Harry's UK return
Prince William poses the greatest challenge to Prince Harry's UK return
King Charles holds key meetings at Buckingham Palace following changes in line of succession
King Charles holds key meetings at Buckingham Palace following changes in line of succession
Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard opening a cafe: Opening & more
Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard opening a cafe: Opening & more
Diddy's sons visit Kanye West after rapper's shocking plea
Diddy's sons visit Kanye West after rapper's shocking plea
Noel Gallagher comments on 'nonsense' Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl show
Noel Gallagher comments on 'nonsense' Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl show
Meghan Markle takes a step back after warning to let Prince Harry shine
Meghan Markle takes a step back after warning to let Prince Harry shine
Meghan Markle unveils major change that's changing her relationship with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle unveils major change that's changing her relationship with Prince Harry