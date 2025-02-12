Ariana Grande shockingly reveals her 'actual' personality

Ariana Grande has opened up about her actual personality as “people are seeing” her for the "first time."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she candidly talked about her experience of filming the good witch character, Glinda, in Wicked.

"It’s a beautiful thing to feel like the work that I’m doing or have done is kind of, I suppose, I don’t know, enough or louder or whatever it is,” the American actress began by saying.

Comparing herself with Glinda, Grande added, “This feeling that people are seeing me - like, actually me.”

“It’s so silly because I’ve been seen for so long, but it feels like it’s maybe for the first time and it’s just different."

The Victorious actress continued, "At a certain point, you get tired of that [pop star] character, because it is a character.”

While admitting she was playing a character throughout her song career, "There are pieces of you and your story that are woven throughout your songwriting."

"But then, because of the way it travels and becomes sensationalized, it gets away from you.”

“And beneath all of it is just a girl from Boca [Raton, Florida] who loves art, and I think that’s why it’s been such a deeply healing gift to disappear into this character - to take off one mask and put on another," the 31-year-old actress concluded.