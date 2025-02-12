Sabrina Carpenter gives ‘Valentines present' to Madonna

Madonna just approved Sabrina Carpenter’s debut Vogue cover photoshoot!

For the outlet, the Please Please Please hitmaker was named as the star of the March 2025 issue, with the cover image featuring the pop star herself, wearing Dolce & Gabbana’s ice-blue satin cone bra corset minidress.

Carpenter was photographed by frequent Madonna collaborator Steven Meisel, over which many fans pointed out that the photoshoot was actually inspired from the Popular hitmaker’s 1991 cover story for Vanity Fair, in which she depicted her own take on the iconic star, Marilyn Monroe.

"Is this a Valentines present to me?" the Queen of Pop asked in the comments section.

Many other celebrities were impressed by the photoshoot as well, with Lily Collins writing, "Omg this is amazing," and Heidi Klum gushing, "Wow."

This is also not the first time Sabrina Carpenter has been associated to Madonna, as the Espresso singer paid tribute to the Material Girl singer wearing a white sequin Bob Mackie gown to the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards last September, an attire that the 66-year-old wore to the Academy Awards in 1991.