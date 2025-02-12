Critics get honest about 'Captain America: Brave New World'

The first reactions to Captain America: Brave New World are here, and if the critics' reviews of the film are to be described in one word, they are mixed.



After the embargo on social media lifted, many reviewers shared their early reactions to the upcoming Marvel film on social media following the star-studded premiere in Hollywood.

Herb Scribner, an entertainment reporter for the Washington Post, hailed Brave New World, calling it an "Absolute blast. All-in on the story. It just checked so many boxes for me. Felt like an MCU movie where other projects actually matter again. Lots of cohesion."

However, film critic Cris Parker penned that the film "didn't quite hit the emotional or narrative highs I was hoping for. Loved Mackie as Cap and I appreciated the more serious tone but it did feel slightly empty."

Another critic, Emmanuel Noisette, echoing his views, wrote, "[Brave New World'] was grounded, entertaining, and to the point. Solid action & mild surprises. Red Hulk [was great]. Felt like it pulled A LOT of political punches. Hard to tell whether the marketing showed too much or if the movie didn't have much else to offer. It was average."

Captain America: Brave New World will open in theatres on Feb 14.