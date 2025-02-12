Ariana Grande breaks silence on a rumour she's secretly married to 'Wicked' star

Ariana Grande breaks silence on a rumour of secretly married to Wicked star

Ariana Grande has recently broken her silence on a rumor that she is secretly married to a Wicked cast member.

While chatting with The Hollywood Reporter, the Victorious actress candidly talked about her feelings for the Wicked co-star.

"People think we're secretly married," she, who is currently dating Ethan Slater, began by saying.

Grande is starring in the musical-fantasy, Wicked, alongside Cynthia Erivo, which was released on November 22, 2024.

While filming and promoting the movie Grande and Erivo formed a friendship that sparked a rumour among fans that the duo are in a relationship.

"I wish I could unsee some things," the Hollywood actress continued. "I mean, wow, I had a feeling, but I didn't know it would be on this scale or this graphic."

Previously, Grande shared insights into her friendship with The Color Purple singer on Podcrushed podcast.

The 7 Rings singer said, “To just feel like we somehow speak the same language and somehow we're destined to do this together and to feel safe every single day together and hold space.”

“To have that — the love that we have and trust that we have and deep love that we have for each other,” the 31-year-old singer added, before signing off.

Wicked: For Good is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 21, 2025.