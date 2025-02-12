Travis Scott eyes Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter collaboration

Travis Scott just revealed that he wants to collaborate with the likes of Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter.

As per Billboard, the FE!N hitmaker, when asked which artists would he like to work with, replied, "Yeah, it's this band called Khruangbin I want to work with.”

He continued, “This might be crazy, but I would love to get Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter on a hook," he said, noting, "I have some ill ideas."

Travis also mentioned that he isn’t worried about competing against Sabrina’s album, the wildly popular, Short n’ Sweet, that dethroned his 1-th anniversary version of the record, Days Before Rodeo, in the charts last year.

"Charts, shmarts, man. Who measures that? Her album's cool. Days Before Rodeo is 10 years old. It all works," the 33-year-old mentioned.

Furthermore, Travis expressed his gratitude to fans who have supported him and his music, particularly after he was painted in bad light after the fatal crowd crush at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, in November 2021, in which ten people ended up losing their lives.

He said, "I love the fans and I'm appreciative, but I'm still striving to prove what I'm here to do, what I mean and what I stand for, especially when it comes to performing.”

"To the fans, I feel like a lot of times, because I don't do a lot of interviews or talk a lot, Travis Scott can be misunderstood. What I care for can get misunderstood. But every day, I'm going to strive to show that greatness,” Travis Scott concluded.