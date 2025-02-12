Photo: Olly Alexander weighed in on fresh perspective amid album release

Olly Alexander recently opened up about his new album, Polari.

In a new conversation with Attitude, Olly admitted that reconciling with his former partner helped him get “a different perspective to write from” which later led to the generation of his new work.

“The reason for that is very simple,” he began.

He also dedicated his work to his partner by saying, “It’s because I got back together with my partner. We were together, like, 10 years ago; we dated for a year and then broke up.”

“We didn’t speak for a few years and ended up coming back together,” he explained and added that “this idea of returning to love was really on” his “mind.”

“I had all these different points of this relationship that had gone up and down,” the Cupid’s Bow singer added.

In conclusion, he reassured fans that he has finally found his soul mate and that now they’re “in a very domestic, grown-up relationship.”

“I’ve never experienced that before. I felt like I had a bit of a different perspective to write from,” Olly addressed.