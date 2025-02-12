Timothée Chalamet gets candid about his acting journey

During a conversation with Dune co-star, Josh Brolin on February 14, Chalamet, 29, humorously reflected on his acting range after a collection of his past roles was shown to the audience.

He was awarded the Arlington Artist of the Year Award, as a nod to his film expertise and especially for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

"Wonka to Bob Dylan. Really?" he joked, commenting on the diverse nature of his characters.

The actor also shared his admiration for Dylan, saying, "I admire Bob Dylan [and] these great lyricists [and] artists that generate the work... Maybe one day I'll generate the work. Maybe one day I'll write something great."

A Complete Unknown is a biographical film about Bob Dylan's early years in the 1960s, focusing on his rise to fame in the folk music scene.

The film stars Timothée Chalamet as Dylan and is directed by James Mangold.

Chalamet is also nominated for Best Actor at the 2025 Oscars for his portrayal of Dylan, alongside other nominees such as Adrien Brody, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan.