Miley Cyrus shows signs of softening toward dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus’ achy breaky heart may finally heal as rift with daughter Miley Cyrus seems to be healing.

Following Miley and Beyonce’s joint Grammy win for the best country duo/group performance for their song II Most Wanted, Billy took to Instagram to congratulate his daughter.

He gushed, “Congratulations @mileycyrus and @beyonce on their well-deserved @recordingacademy Grammy wins! Couldn’t be prouder!!!”

Miley, 32, responded by liking the Instagram post.

Now, a source says this shows the father-daughter duo are headed in the right direction.

“It was definitely an olive branch on Billy Ray’s part, and Miley seemed to accept it,” a source told In Touch. “They still have a lot to work through, but this is a step in the right direction.”

This comes after a source previously revealed to the publication that Billy was heartbroken and worried that the Wrecking Ball hitmaker won’t reconcile with him.

“He’s completely depressed over the situation and worried that if he can’t break through to her soon, they might end up estranged forever,” the mole said.

“He calls her all the time and sends her messages but she completely ignores him. She won’t pick up his calls but he keeps trying. He’s also begged [her siblings] Noah and Braison to work on her on his behalf,” the source said.

“All he wants this year is to get Miley back in his life,” the source said of Billy Ray Cyrus.