Photo: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's biggest regret post DUI arrest revealed

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel recently decided to relocate to the East Coast.

But as per the newest findings of In Touch, they are regretting this decision since they had to give up on a peaceful, beautiful life in Los Angeles for this move.

“Justin and Jessica had built a pretty stable and comfortable life in Los Angeles with a beautiful home,” tipped a source.

The source continued, “And an entire staff of people waiting on them hand-and-foot, but that wasn’t enough for them.”

“Justin’s interests in expanding his business ventures and Jessica’s interests in dipping deeper into the live theatre and fashion scenes on the East Coast put this idea in their heads that they should be a bicoastal couple,” the insider further revealed.

For those unversed, Justin shares two sons with Jessica - Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.

Justin was arrested on June 8, 2024, in Hamptons for driving under the influence. Post this divorce, the Mirrors hitmaker reportedly focused more on his life with Jessica and their two children.

“Justin has taken time to reevaluate his priorities,” said the insider. “He hasn’t been going out as much and is staying in more with Jessica and the kids.”