Prince Harry opens up about Meghan Markle's presence at Invictus Games

Prince Harry opens up about Meghan Markle's support at Invictus Games

Prince Harry has opened up about having his wife Meghan Markle at the 2025 Winter Invictus Games being held in Canada.

Harry and Meghan’s joint appearance during the Invictus Games opening ceremony on February 8 marked a special moment as the couple made their first joint appearance during the 2017 games held in the same country.

"It’s incredible to be back in Canada. Canada couldn’t be more appropriate to host the first Winter Games. Everyone is so excited," the Duke of Sussex told People.

Gushing over Meghan’s support, he said: "To have my wife here supporting me is amazing. I love that she’s by my side. It’s such an important piece to this whole adventure."

The Sussexes put on a loving display during their attendance of the opening ceremony, where Meghan introduced Harry during an “impromptu” address tot he crowd of 40,000 people.

Meghan was seen resting her head on Harry’s shoulder and the couple even shared a kiss.

The Duke of Sussex also shared his excitement over the huge opening ceremony, which featured performances from Katy Perry, Nelly Furtado, Noah Kahan, Roxane Bruneau and Coldplay's Chris Martin.

"What a way to start — a sold-out stadium in front of 40,000 people. It had a very Olympic, Paralympic feel to it. It was great," Prince Harry said.