Sam Asghari shares honest opinion on Britney Spears knife dance video

Sam Asghari is opening up about post divorce thoughts about Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has shared his real thoughts about ex-wife Britney Spears’ headline-making video of dance with knives.

Asghari opened up about his relationship with Britney, the conservatorship and the dance video that made headlines following their divorce during his appearance on The Viall Files podcast.

In the video, Britney danced while holding a knife in each hand. Afterwards, she clarified that the knives were props and she’d taken inspiration from Shakira.

When asked his take on the video, he said he’d never stop the singer from posting anything she wanted to post.

“I'm not someone that's ‘Let me, let me take your phone from you and not allow you to do anything and restrict you from posting your own content,’” Asghari declared.

“And, and especially if you're an artist, I think, you know, we're talking about she's a genius artist. What's in her head is gold, and it's what made her who she is,” he continued.

He further explained: “So when you take away the ability to, you know, make art express yourself, I'm not gonna be the one that's gonna stop anybody from posting whatever they want, especially if dance is the way you express yourself.”

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears met while filming her music video Slumber Party in 2016 and hit it off. The couple ultimately parted ways when Asghari filed for divorce in 2023.