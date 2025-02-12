 
'Proud' Cher takes big step in Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards romance

February 12, 2025

Cher is happy with boyfriend Alexander “A.E.” Edwards ad proud of their 40-year age gap.

According to an insider, Cher has even handed a key of her lavish Malibu mansion to AE so he can come and go whenever he wants.

“Cher and A.E. have had their ups and downs. but things are going really well right now between them and have been for a while,” the source told In Touch.

“He’s actually been a wonderful support through some very tough times, he’s really stepped up and proven he’s someone she can count on and she wants to show him that by taking this next step,” the tipster explained.

“It’s huge for her, because for many years now she’s kept men more at a distance, so letting him move in says a lot about how happy he’s making her,” the insider noted.

As the singer continues to navigate a complicated relationship with her sons Elijah and Chaz, AE’s son Slash provides a good outlet for her motherly instincts.

“She also adores having his son Slash around, she always says what a cute kid he is. Playing with him is very fun for Cher, she’s naturally very maternal, she loves it,” the source said.

“Cher knows plenty of people judge her for the age gap between her and A.E. and question if she’s getting taken for a ride, but she doesn’t care,” the source concluded. “He makes her happy and she makes him happy and the rest in no one’s business. She’s always been a trailblazer and she’s proud to still be kicking down doors at her age.”

