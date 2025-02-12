Prince Harry talks about UK return with his Games

Prince Harry has made multiple unplanned visits to the UK since he and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal roles in 2020.

Harry might have left the UK, but he is rarely out of the spotlight, with his Netflix documentaries, his charity work, his legal battles with the British tabloid press and his rift with the rest of the royals especially Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex returned to attend the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip only months after he left the UK.

He attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral, court proceedings and met his father King Charles after his cancer diagnosis in his UK tours.

But the Duke of Sussex, currently in Canada for his Invictus Games, is already looking ahead to the next tournament in Birmingham, England, in 2027.

His return to the UK is set to turn the spotlight on his ongoing rift with King Charles and Prince William unless a reconciliation is made.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE.com, the youngest son of King Charles said, "It’s amazing how, after 10 years, we’re still doing this. We will continue the Games for as long as it's needed — and the need is increasing rather than reducing. So the fact that there will be a full cycle back to the U.K. is a place that I never thought we would be."

"I wish that we could close this down because there wasn’t a need for it, but as long as there’s a need for it, we will keep it going."

"I know the U.K. is looking forward to having the Games back to where it started."



