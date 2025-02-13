Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skip important invite at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a major personality missing from their Invictus Games instalment.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are marking the 2025 edition of the games in Canada, have not received the presence of the current PM, Justin Trudeau.

Ephraim Hardcastle of the Daily Mail notes: "Like the elephant in the room, Harry and Meghan's Invictus Games ballyhoo ignores Canada's lame-duck premier Justin Trudeau."

"There were reports he would provide shelter for the couple after Megxit. But the ex-best friend wasn't to be seen this time. The Sussexes have avoided him since photos of him in 'blackface' appeared in 2019. Trudeau watched the games' opening at home before heading to Paris to talk AI with Macron. How the mighty are fallen,” he notes.

This comes as Meghan is due to fly back to America as Harry continues to patron the games this season.