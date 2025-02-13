Prince William's ‘jealousy' beard has swooned admirers

Prince William is donning a full beard in hai recent public gathering amid jealousy claims from Prince Harry.



The Prince of Wales, who carried investiture at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, was seen with facial hair, sending a reminder from the time Harry was allowed to keep a beard when William’s plea was rejected by the Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry wrote about the arguments in his tell-all memoir Spare .

“And yet I now dared to make another ask – Granny, please, may I, for my wedding, keep my beard? Not a small ask either," he said.

"A beard was thought by some to be a clear violation of protocol and long-standing norms, especially since I was getting married in my Army uniform. Beards were forbidden in the British Army."

Recalling about William’s ‘jealousy,’ Harry quoted him saying: "You put her in an uncomfortable position, Harold! She had no choice but to say yes."