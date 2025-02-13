 
Geo News

Prince William's ‘jealousy' beard has swooned admirers

Prince William is praised for his new look with facial hair

By
Web Desk
|

February 13, 2025

Prince William is donning a full beard in hai recent public gathering amid jealousy claims from Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales, who carried investiture at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, was seen with facial hair, sending a reminder from the time Harry was allowed to keep a beard when William’s plea was rejected by the Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry wrote about the arguments in his tell-all memoir Spare .

“And yet I now dared to make another ask – Granny, please, may I, for my wedding, keep my beard? Not a small ask either," he said.

"A beard was thought by some to be a clear violation of protocol and long-standing norms, especially since I was getting married in my Army uniform. Beards were forbidden in the British Army."

Recalling about William’s ‘jealousy,’ Harry quoted him saying: "You put her in an uncomfortable position, Harold! She had no choice but to say yes."

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skip important invite at Invictus Games video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skip important invite at Invictus Games
Kylie Kelce shares why she kept her relationship with Jason Kelce secret
Kylie Kelce shares why she kept her relationship with Jason Kelce secret
Prince Harry talks about opening ‘Pandora box' with Archie video
Prince Harry talks about opening ‘Pandora box' with Archie
Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson criticize fans for booing Taylor Swift
Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson criticize fans for booing Taylor Swift
Meghan Markle brings ‘taste of Invictus' for Archie, Lili from Canada: Photo video
Meghan Markle brings ‘taste of Invictus' for Archie, Lili from Canada: Photo
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Valentine's Day ‘planned' amid split rumours video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Valentine's Day ‘planned' amid split rumours
Jennifer Aniston disapproves of David Schwimmer's new love interest: Report
Jennifer Aniston disapproves of David Schwimmer's new love interest: Report
Kate Hudson reveals ONE most joyful moment of her life
Kate Hudson reveals ONE most joyful moment of her life