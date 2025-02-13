Kylie Kelce shares why she kept her relationship with Jason Kelce secret

Kylie Kelce revealed why she kept her love life undercover at the beginning

In a recent episode of Call Her Daddy, Kylie shared the reason for keeping her initial stages of dating Jason Kelce a "secret."

"I kept it a secret a long time... I told no one," Kylie said to the podcast host Alex Cooper.

"I had two friends on campus that knew. My two closest friends. They didn't tell anyone," Kylie said of her pals at Cabrini University.

However her hockey teammates suspected she was dating someone, and eventually, her friends pulled her over to inquire who she was seeing, to which Kylie responded vaguely saying that he "lives in the city" without sharing too many details.

"And they were like, 'Why are you being so sketchy about it,'" Kylie recalled her friends saying. "And I was like, 'Because he has a job that's kind of public. I'm not going to get into it.'"

Her teammates got more curious due to his public status. "So I was just like, 'Oh, he plays for the Eagles.'"

"One of my college teammates was like, 'Oh, that's so funny. I know this girl from back home who met this Eagle on Tinder, but it can't be the same guy because this guy was hideous,'" Kylie noted of one of her teammates' claim.

"She was like, 'I'm going to text her right now and figure out what his name was.' Five minutes later, 'His name was Jason Kelce'," Kylie remembered.

"I was like, 'This is validation. This is why I'm not telling anyone,'" she continued. "And the best part is, nothing ever came of this girl meeting him on Tinder... I eventually got to the bottom of that."

Later Kylie found out her teammate's story happened months before she and the former Philadelphia Eagles met on Tinder.

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie and Jason met while she was in college and after two years of dating they tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed three daughters with a fourth baby on the way.