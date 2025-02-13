Jennifer Aniston marks special day with cute childhood snap

Jennifer Aniston is celebrating her birthday with an adorable post.

The actress, who received well wishes and love from her friends and fans on her 56th birthday, took to her official Instagram account to mark her big day.

In her post, she uploaded a throwback photo of herself as a child with a message of gratitude to her younger self.

"Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes!" she penned. "This kid is feeling very grateful and very loved."

Aniston's former Friends costar Courteney Cox also posted a heartwarming post to celebrate Aniston's big day on Tuesday,

"Happy birthday to my friend for life," she wrote along with a throwback snap of the pair posing and smiling together.

"Never has there been a more generous, loving, beautiful, talented, funny, loyal friend. I feel so lucky to be growing up with you," Cox added.

Back in 2019, Aniston opened up about turning 50 in an interview with InStyle.

“Fifty was the first time I thought, ‘Well, that number,' " the Morning Show actress told the magazine.

“I don’t know what it is because I don’t feel any different. Things aren’t shutting down in any way..I feel physically incredible. So it’s weird that it’s all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that’s like, ‘You look amazing for your age.’ I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage.”