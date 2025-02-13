Millie Bobby Brown makes rare comments on her relationship with husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown shared rare insights into her relationship with her husband Jake Bongiovi.

The 20-year-old actress appeared in a recent interview with Vanity Fair and opened up about the planning and discussion that the Stranger Things star and Bongiovi, 22, had before taking the "important decision."

“We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we’re looking for, the kind of careers we want," she told the magazine.

"It’s such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one," Brown noted. "I knew I was. It always felt right with him.”

While sharing about her eight months of marriage she mentioned, "I think I loved a lot of people I was with, like I loved my friends. But he is the first man I’ve ever loved and been in love with."

"If we’re not fully invested, then what’s the point? We have to be, and we always have been," she added of Bongiovi.