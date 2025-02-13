 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian exposes men texting her, Kim both at same time

'The Kardashians' star revealed that she never dated someone through social media

By
Web Desk
|

February 13, 2025

Khloe Kardashian exposes men texting her, Kim both at same time
Khloe Kardashian exposes men texting her, Kim both at same time

Khloe Kardashian called out men sliding into her and sister Kim Kardashian's DMs both at the same time.

The 40-year-old TV personality talked about her dating life on the february 12 episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land and noted how some men who messaged her on her social accounts, also hit up Kim.

"If Kim [Kardashian] gets a DM, we'll say, 'Did you get the same one?' and we'll check and normally we do," she said with a laugh. "I'm like, do you not think sisters are checking?"

"How many times have we gotten the same DMs?" she asked her podcast guests Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson.

"We all check!" Khloe noted.

Moreover, the Good American founder mentioned that she has "never ever" dated someone she met via social media.

"Everything has been organic through a friend and if they've reached to me socially, I've been introduced because of a friend," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Khloe is a mom to two children, son Tatum and daughter True whom she shares with her ex Triston Thompson.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skip important invite at Invictus Games video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skip important invite at Invictus Games
Kylie Kelce shares why she kept her relationship with Jason Kelce secret
Kylie Kelce shares why she kept her relationship with Jason Kelce secret
Prince Harry talks about opening ‘Pandora box' with Archie video
Prince Harry talks about opening ‘Pandora box' with Archie
Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson criticize fans for booing Taylor Swift
Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson criticize fans for booing Taylor Swift
Meghan Markle brings ‘taste of Invictus' for Archie, Lili from Canada: Photo video
Meghan Markle brings ‘taste of Invictus' for Archie, Lili from Canada: Photo
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Valentine's Day ‘planned' amid split rumours video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Valentine's Day ‘planned' amid split rumours
Jennifer Aniston disapproves of David Schwimmer's new love interest: Report
Jennifer Aniston disapproves of David Schwimmer's new love interest: Report
Kate Hudson reveals ONE most joyful moment of her life
Kate Hudson reveals ONE most joyful moment of her life