Michael B. Jordan shares his dating plans after Lori Harvey breakup

Michael B. Jordan is not looking for love right now as he is focusing on his career.

In a candid interview with GQ magazine on Wednesday, the 38-year-old actor, who has been single for over two years after parting ways with Lori Harvey, said he believes the right person will come along at the right time.

“I’m not tripping over it. I’m so work focused,” said Michael. “I would want somebody to fit into the flow of my life, of where I am. And that’s timing, right?”

"You can meet the right person, and be at the wrong time, and it just doesn’t work out,” remarked the Sinners actor.

Michael added, "I think the person that’s going to be right for me lines up with the timing with who she is as a person, where I’m at in my life, how open I am to even...to that, you know?”

The Creed star further shared that he wants to have kids of his own one day, but he isn't ready to become a father yet as he's still concentrating on his career.

“Like, my dad had two kids at this age, you know what I’m saying But you got to realise, the time you do put in, you’re building something solid,” he said.

“And that is my perspective on raising [my stop date] a little bit. Just because I’m competitive, and I know I would want to be the best dad. But right now, I’m trying to do my best at this part [of my life] as well,” added the Black Panther star.