Meghan Markle brings sweet surprise for Archie, Lilibet as she returns to US

Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry in Canada to return home to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Web Desk
February 13, 2025

Meghan Markle has returned home to her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as she shared the sweet gifts she brought to the US for them.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a photo on Instagram showing Canadian treats and souvenirs for Archie and Lilibet.

It included chocolates shaped like mountains and bear paws, along with Timbits from Tim Hortons.

"A taste of Canada and The Invictus Games for our little ones! Cheering you on from home!" Meghan captioned the post. 

Meghan left Prince Harry in Canada after receiving scathing criticism during the five-day stay in the country with him.

Royal experts and critics claimed that Meghan’s presence at the games was “unnecessary” with some accusing her of trying to steal his spotlight.

Speaking with The Sun, royal biographer Ingrid Seward remarked that Meghan’s involvement overshadowed Harry’s moment, suggesting that she should have stepped back to let him take center stage.

"I thought it was unnecessary of Meghan to interfere with what is essentially Harry's baby. She knows that,” Seward said.

She continued to bash Meghan, "He really doesn't need her. When Harry first launched the Invictus Games in London, he was launching it in front of his dad, his stepmum, and his brother.

