Paige DeSorbo makes shocking allegation against Craig Conover after breakup

Paige DeSorbo has made a shocking allegation against Craig Conover, claiming she "caught" her ex texting "two bitches" before the breakup.

The 32-year-old TV personality dropped a major bombshell on Wednesday when she sat down with co-stars Amanda Bitola and Lindsay Hubbard at the premiere of Summer House season 9.

“I’m like, ‘Craig, what are you talking about? Like, I feel like you’re so betraying me right now,'” Paige told the women.

The Amanda Batula Swim founder also dismissed the speculations that she cheated on the Southern Charm star “emotionally” and “physically” during their three-year relationship.

“You’re gonna let people say that I’m a cheater? I caught you texting two bitches in the course of our relationship,” said Paige.

“Now, you’re dead to me,” she added.

For those unversed, Paige announced her split with Craig in December 2024.