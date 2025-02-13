 
Geo News

Renee Zellweger fuels shocking engagement rumors post film screening

Renee Zellweger reportedly fuels shocking engagement rumors after screening of 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy'

By
Web Desk
|

February 13, 2025

Renee Zellweger fuels shocking engagement rumors post film screening
Renee Zellweger fuels shocking engagement rumors post film screening

Renee Zellweger fueled engagement rumors after appearing at the New York screening of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy with a Band-Aid covering her ring finger.

The actress first sparked speculation last month when she attended the film’s London premiere with two bandages on the same finger.

According to Daily Mail, fans have since questioned whether her longtime boyfriend, TV host Ant Anstead, has proposed.

However, Zellweger has remained tight-lipped about the rumors, offering no explanation for the bandages.

At Wednesday’s event, the Judy star exuded elegance in a shimmering gold gown, accessorizing with a statement ring on her right hand while her left remained bandaged, as per the publication.

Moreover, the placement of the latest bandage, higher on her knuckle, added to the mystery, as it was not positioned where an engagement ring would typically be worn.

Additionally, Zellweger and Anstead have been romantically linked since 2021, after meeting on the set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

Despite their high-profile careers, the couple has kept their relationship largely private.

Furthermore, the highly anticipated Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy marks Zellweger’s return to the beloved franchise, alongside stars Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, and Emma Thompson.

The film is set to release on Peacock this Thursday, followed by a theatrical debut on Valentine’s Day.

Michael B. Jordan shares his dating plans after Lori Harvey breakup
Michael B. Jordan shares his dating plans after Lori Harvey breakup
Khloe Kardashian exposes men texting her, Kim both at same time
Khloe Kardashian exposes men texting her, Kim both at same time
Millie Bobby Brown makes rare comments on her relationship with husband Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown makes rare comments on her relationship with husband Jake Bongiovi
Prince William's ‘jealousy' beard has swooned admirers video
Prince William's ‘jealousy' beard has swooned admirers
Meghan Markle ‘hates' she is not seen as A-lister in Los Angeles video
Meghan Markle ‘hates' she is not seen as A-lister in Los Angeles
Jennifer Aniston marks special day with cute childhood snap
Jennifer Aniston marks special day with cute childhood snap
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skip important invite at Invictus Games video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skip important invite at Invictus Games
Kylie Kelce shares why she kept her relationship with Jason Kelce secret
Kylie Kelce shares why she kept her relationship with Jason Kelce secret