Renee Zellweger fuels shocking engagement rumors post film screening

Renee Zellweger fueled engagement rumors after appearing at the New York screening of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy with a Band-Aid covering her ring finger.

The actress first sparked speculation last month when she attended the film’s London premiere with two bandages on the same finger.

According to Daily Mail, fans have since questioned whether her longtime boyfriend, TV host Ant Anstead, has proposed.

However, Zellweger has remained tight-lipped about the rumors, offering no explanation for the bandages.

At Wednesday’s event, the Judy star exuded elegance in a shimmering gold gown, accessorizing with a statement ring on her right hand while her left remained bandaged, as per the publication.

Moreover, the placement of the latest bandage, higher on her knuckle, added to the mystery, as it was not positioned where an engagement ring would typically be worn.

Additionally, Zellweger and Anstead have been romantically linked since 2021, after meeting on the set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

Despite their high-profile careers, the couple has kept their relationship largely private.

Furthermore, the highly anticipated Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy marks Zellweger’s return to the beloved franchise, alongside stars Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, and Emma Thompson.

The film is set to release on Peacock this Thursday, followed by a theatrical debut on Valentine’s Day.