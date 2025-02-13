Liv Tyler dishes on her reason for joining 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Liv Tyler dishes on the reason of joining 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Liv Tyler has opened up about joining Captain America: Brave New World, after five years of a break from the industry.

In an interview with Extra, The Lord Of The Rings actress also candidly talked about her break from Hollywood.

Recalling when the American actress received an offer for the movie, she began by saying, "I got a phone call saying, '[Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige wants to speak to you.'”

Tyler, who got previously casted in the Marvel movie, The Incredible Hulk, in 2008 continued, “I said, 'Well, doesn't he want to see me? It's been a long time!' So they asked me to come back. Just the whole thing.”

Moreover, the 47-year-old actress revealed her reason for stepping back from acting and said, “I've taken a break from acting for the past few years, and I've been home with my children.”

“And it was just such a lovely way, after COVID and everything, to come back to something so special.”

Tyler stars in the science-fiction movie alongside Harrison Ford, Anthony Mackie, Seth Rollins, Shira Haas and Giancarlo Esposito.

"The family, and the character — it was sort of a perfect way to lure me back into remembering how much I love acting," she added before signing off.

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled to be released in cinemas on February 14, 2025