Millie Bobby Brown shares dark side of child stardom after 'Stranger Things' fame

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about the challenges she faced growing up in the spotlight.

The actress, who rose to fame playing Eleven in the Stranger Things series, revealed the dark side of child stardom.

In a candid conversation with Vanity Fair, the actress said she "doesn't have many friends" due to her unconventional upbringing and constant social media scrutiny.

The Enola Holmes star shared that she "always felt protected by her parents and by Netflix too" adding that the contracts she signed as a child "should never have been leaked."

“It just puts children in a really dangerous situation I think everybody’s a little bit too lax about the way that children are brought up in the industry," she told the outlet.

Millie continued, “I grew up with a lot of eyes on my parents, but I feel that those were the people that protected me the most."

“I don’t have many friends, because of who I am...I didn’t go to school, so I don’t have the best social skills when it comes to people my own age and friendships," said The Damsel actress.

“I struggle with that quite a bit. I missed out on a few things. But I’m working through them,” added Millie.