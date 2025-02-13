Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘playing to their skills’ to reinvent their image

A royal expert discussed why Meghan Markle left Prince Harry after four-day “Meghan-show” at Invictus Games in Canada.

According to Royal writer Hugo Vickers claimed the Duchess of Sussex’s presence at the sporting event shifted attention away from the athletes.

Speaking with The Sun, the expert suggested Harry performs better when working alone, adding that the games should focus on the participants rather than Meghan’s influence.

Vickers claimed that the Sussexes are now "playing to their skills" to reinvent their image, with Harry doing royal-style engagements and Meghan excelling at Hollywood-style appearances.

"In my view, he does that better than when she is around, because when we saw earlier in the week, she sort of took the whole thing over, it became the Meghan Markle show,” he said.

The expert added, "I think that was a pity, because the Invictus games is a fantastic achievement, and it's a wonderful thing for the participants, and it should really be focused on them.

"He's very good with children. He's very good on what you might call sort of royal duties. He really engages with them, and he looks very happy when he's doing it," said the author.

"She is much more, red carpet, the Hollywood type appearances. That's what we saw a little bit of at the beginning of the week, which I thought was rather unattractive."