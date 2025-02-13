Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively starting to struggle with the ‘trauma' suit: 'its hell'

Sources close to Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively have just revealed the extent of their worries related to the Justin Baldoni lawsuit and are currently “going through hell” as a result.

This insider shared everything while speaking to Closer magazine.

In that conversation they admitted, “The Baldoni camp is showing no signs of letting up.”

And “knowing that all aspects of their pasts are being raked over with the finest of combs is unspeakably unsettling,” because “as is the knowledge that Baldoni’s team are leaving no stone unturned in their persistent pursuit” so “they’re both worried that it could destroy them.”

Not to mention, according to the source, ‘It’s taken a major toll behind the scenes,” and despite them deciding that “they’re sticking together and staying steadfast in their belief that the trauma will pass and ultimately bring them closer.”

“Nobody could dispute that their bond is incredibly strong, they’re fully committed to the relationship, but they’re going through hell.”

As of right now “Both Blake and Ryan are longing for the day it’s all over and they can go back to living their normal lives again,” the insider explained. “But they’re aware that won’t be happening any time soon.”