Katherine Schwarzenegger shares glimpses of her 'motherhood' journey

Katherine Schwarzenegger showcases rare glimpses of her 'motherhood' journey with her husband Chris Pratt

February 13, 2025

Katherine Schwarzenegger is cherishing her journey as a mother, offering fans a glimpse into her life with husband Chris Pratt and their children.

In a recent Instagram post on February 12, Katherine shared touching family moments, including a selfie of herself in green pajamas holding her newborn son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Moreover, the couple announced Ford’s birth in November, expressing their joy and gratitude for their growing family.

In the post, another image showed Katherine walking with her daughters, Lyla and Eloise as they held hands in matching pink and white outfits.

Meanwhile, Pratt also made an appearance in the post, posing with a special edition of Meaningful Living, a magazine by Katherine mother, Maria Shriver.

Additionally, her brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, was seen giving Lyla and Eloise a warm hug.

In regards to this, Katherine captioned the post as, “Some sweet moments lately.”

Furthermore, the couple, who married in 2019, have openly shared their love and appreciation for one another.

Last month, Pratt penned a heartfelt birthday tribute to Katherine, praising her dedication to their family as she wrote, "I’m so grateful to have married you. We all feel so well taken care of and loved."

