 
Geo News

King Charles monarchy warned about Prince Harry's return to Britain

King Charles son Prince Harry moved to US with wife Meghan Markle in 2020

By
Web Desk
|

February 13, 2025

King Charles monarchy warned about Prince Harrys return to Britain
King Charles monarchy warned about Prince Harry's return to Britain

Prince Harry’s return to Britain can cause more problems for King Charles monarchy, an insider has warned following Donald Trump remarks about his deportation.

The GB News quoted the royal insider as saying that Harry returning to the UK would cause more problems for the monarchy.

The source warned: "Having him back in the UK is actually harder than having him kept away in the USA."

The US president said about Harry’s deportation, “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible”

About Meghan and Harry’s relationship, the US President commented, “I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose.”

Meanwhile, following Donald Trump’s remarks royal expert Angela Levin said, “He respects King Charles and doesn't want to trouble him during his fight against Cancer. He also admires Prince William who he knows wants nothing to do with his brother. Or Meghan. BULLSEYE.”

About Harry’s estranged brother the Prince of Wales, Donald Trump said “I think William is a great young man.”

Prince Harry sends Meghan Markle home to enjoy solo time? video
Prince Harry sends Meghan Markle home to enjoy solo time?
Anna Kendrick distances herself from Blake Lively amid legal controversy: Report
Anna Kendrick distances herself from Blake Lively amid legal controversy: Report
Meghan Markle turns Invictus Games into Netflix set with shocking move
Meghan Markle turns Invictus Games into Netflix set with shocking move
Jonas Brothers promises big surprises for their fans in 2025
Jonas Brothers promises big surprises for their fans in 2025
Mötley Crüe shares major update about Vince Neil's girlfriend post crash
Mötley Crüe shares major update about Vince Neil's girlfriend post crash
Meghan Markle receives new title after controversial Invictus Games appearance video
Meghan Markle receives new title after controversial Invictus Games appearance
Meghan Markle takes big step to reinforce her marriage bond with Prince Harry amid divorce speculations
Meghan Markle takes big step to reinforce her marriage bond with Prince Harry amid divorce speculations
Anya Taylor-Joy turns heads at 'The Gorge' premiere
Anya Taylor-Joy turns heads at 'The Gorge' premiere