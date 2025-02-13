King Charles monarchy warned about Prince Harry's return to Britain

Prince Harry’s return to Britain can cause more problems for King Charles monarchy, an insider has warned following Donald Trump remarks about his deportation.

The GB News quoted the royal insider as saying that Harry returning to the UK would cause more problems for the monarchy.

The source warned: "Having him back in the UK is actually harder than having him kept away in the USA."

The US president said about Harry’s deportation, “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible”

About Meghan and Harry’s relationship, the US President commented, “I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose.”

Meanwhile, following Donald Trump’s remarks royal expert Angela Levin said, “He respects King Charles and doesn't want to trouble him during his fight against Cancer. He also admires Prince William who he knows wants nothing to do with his brother. Or Meghan. BULLSEYE.”

About Harry’s estranged brother the Prince of Wales, Donald Trump said “I think William is a great young man.”