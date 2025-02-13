Jonas Brothers promises big surprises for their fans in 2025

Jonas Brothers, Nick, Joe and Kevin, have shared insights into their 20 year-long journey into music.

On February 12, they took it to their Instagram account to celebrate with their fans and penned a lengthy-heartfelt note.

"To our incredible fans, as a family, we have been reflecting a lot lately...", it began as. "It's been 20 years since we started this journey together. To us, it feels like just yesterday."

"We were loading up our family mini-van with a couple of guitars and copies of It's About Time CDs, as route to an afternoon performance at a local mall to play for anyone who would listen"

The brothers also added, “We wake up each day filled with gratitude that you've been on this 20-year journey with us. Together, we have celebrated wins, made mistakes, overcome obstacles, and grieved losses. Put simply: we've all grown up together (sic)."

Moreover, they made an exciting announcement for their fans and continued, “We are celebrating this wild 20-year journey by doing what we love, and we can't wait to share it with you. 2025 will be a year of music: New Jonas Brothers music. Solo music. A live concert album. And a soundtrack."

"And we are nearly wrapped on our holiday movie that we can't wait for you to see this fall." So "expect a lot more announcements over the coming days and weeks.”

“From the bottom of our hearts: thank you! Here's to the next 20 years, and here's to doing it together. The best is yet to come. Love, Kevin, Joe, and Nick," they concluded by saying.

For those unversed, Jonas Brother band consist of three brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, which formed in 2005.