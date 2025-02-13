Kim Kardashian shockingly reveals the reason for her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian shockingly reveals a reason of her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has dished on a reason behind her divorce from her ex-husband, Kanye West.

On the February 13 episode of The Kardashians, she candidly talked about the challenges she faced after her divorce.

"That’s the hardest part. I’ve been there," the media personality began by saying. "When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality.”

“And then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it."

Referring to her divorce from the rapper, Kardashian continued, "It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end."

Moreover, she revealed the reason for her divorce and said, "When you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want but there’s no other option."

"I think it makes it harder to get over. I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so.”

“Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

“While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage,” the SKIMS co-founder concluded.

For those unversed, the 44-year-old Kardashian and 47-year-old were married from 2014 to 2022. The ex-couple share North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.