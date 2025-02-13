 
Ralph Macchio reflects on 'Cobra Kai' journey

Ralph Macchio says his experience in working in 'Cobra Kai' was extraordinary

By
Web Desk
|

February 13, 2025

Ralph Macchio reflects on 'Cobra Kai' journey

Ralph Macchio has been a key part of the Karate Kid universe, and as Cobra Kai came to an end, he looked back at his journey.

In an interview with UPI, he said the extraordinary experience he had playing the Daniel LaRusso character is stunning, adding that he feels lucky to work with the Netflix series' team.

"If you asked me 15 years ago if William Zabka and I would be doing 65 episodes, playing these characters, and, slowly but surely, becoming best friends off-camera, I'd be like, 'Yeah? Seriously? Not happening!' 

"Not for any specific reason except, how could that happen? And that's precisely what has happened," the 63-year-old shared.

Ralph also reflected on his bond with his co-star William Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence. "He's one of my closest friends," he shared. 

"He and I share a unique window into this world we've been connected to from two totally different prisms and now we walk in lockstep emotionally, mentally and physically, as we take care of our aging tendons, ligaments and muscles," the actor joked.

"It's super-special and unique. These characters evolve and are kind of 'different, but same,' to quote a Miyagi line from the original film," Ralph concluded.

Cobra Kai Season 6, part three, is airing on Netflix.

