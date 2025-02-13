Taylor Lautner drops major announcement for 'Twilight' fans

Twilight star Taylor Lautner has surprised fans with big news.

The actor, who played Jacob Back, a werewolf in the hit franchise, is set to step back into the world of werewolves but with a twist.

As confirmed by Lautner himself, the actor will headline a new series, Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter.

The show, produced by Tornante and Amazon MGM Studios, follows Lautner as he secretly joins a group of werewolf trackers, using his “unique expertise” to battle supernatural creatures.

On Instagram, Lautner shared a screenshot of the announcement by Variety and wrote in the caption, "Just when I thought I was out…they pull me back in."

Moreover, Lautner's wife Tay Lautner also expressed her excitement on Instagram. She wrote, "My love, where to even begin. Words cannot express the excitement I have for you."

"Watching you along this journey of growth and healing these past seven years has truly been such a gift."

"You’ve put in the work and the fruits of your labor are being rewarded. I know I speak for a lot of people here, but I can’t WAIT to watch you on screen again. You are so talented (not biased lol) and I can’t wait for you to share your gifts with the world once more," she added.

Concluding, Tay Lautner wrote, "This show has such a deep meaning and the parallels to your life are truly remarkable. Can’t wait to watch you kick some werewolf butt! #teamedward4life."

Lautner, who previously spoke about the pressures of fame and body image struggles after Twilight, previously teased the series on Instagram Stories, revealing that it has "been in the works for the last year."