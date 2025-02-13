Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip's sons welcome baby sister Ines

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden have shared a glimpse into their growing family.

The royal couple, who welcomed their fourth child on February 7, shared adorable photos on Instagram.

The post shared on February 12 showed their newborn daughter, Princess Ines, alongside her three big brothers Prince Alexander, 8, Prince Gabriel, 7, and Prince Julian, 3.

The first photo showcased Alexander, Gabriel, and Julian lovingly holding their baby sister, Princess Ines. Meanwhile the second photo captured Julian giving Ines a gentle kiss on her forehead.

In the caption, the proud parents, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip wrote, "It turned out to be a perfect little quartet," and thanked everyone for their kind wishes.

King Carl XVI Gustaf officially announced his granddaughter’s full name—Princess Ines Marie Lilian Silvia—on February 10 during a Council of State at the Royal Palace.

That same day, the Swedish royal family gathered for a thanksgiving service in her honour, which was attended by Prince Carl Philip along with their three sons. However, the new mom, Princess Sofia, stayed at home with their newborn daughter.