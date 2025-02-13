Carl Radke on filming 'Summer House' with pregnant ex-fiancee Lindsay Hubbard

Carl Radke on filming 'Summer House' with pregnant ex Lindsay Hubbard

Carl Radke discussed filming Summer House season 9 with ex-fiancee, Lindsay Hubbard.

Speaking with People Magazine, Carl opened up about Lindsay’s return to the Hamptons house while expecting her first child.

For those unaware, the couple ended their relationship in September 2023 and Lindsay announced her pregnancy in July 2024, shortly after starting a relationship with new boyfriend, Turner Kufe. Lindsay and Kufe welcomed baby Gemma in December, 2024.

Carl revealed he first learned about Lindsay’s pregnancy from Summer House co-star Kyle Cooke and his wife, Amanda Batula, saying, “I was happy for her, but I was surprised a little bit."

He recalled their time filming together, “I think she's talked about wanting to be a mom for a long time. She just seemed incredibly happy. She literally had the pregnancy glow and she was quite pleasant to be around.”

However, Carl hinted at some tension, saying, “Jesse has a Shabbat dinner that he hosted, and it'll be a pretty epic fight between me and Lindsay, just verbal. There's no yelling and screaming. It's just back and forth, back and forth."

The film star recalled his friends saying that “this is great closure.”

“And I agreed with that and it took me some time. But filming with her all summer, it actually was good and healthy to see her, and we were cordial, we were able to get along," Carl Radke added.