Millie Bobby Brown shares insight into her married life

Millie Bobby Brown recently shared insights into her married life with husband Jake Bongiovi, months before wrapping up Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair for its March 2025 cover story, the actress clarified that her decision to live on a farm is not for aesthetics but out of love for the lifestyle.

“I’m doing it because I love it. There are maybe some trad wives out there doing it because it seems wholesome, but it is not. If you’re not picking up horse s*** or washing a cow with your bare hands, then that life is not made for you. At all.” Millie stated.

“My animals are loud, and it’s messy, and my dogs are crazy,” she clarified. “And there is, you know, laughter and a lot of passion and excitement, and it is a very vibrant place. There is so much chaos, and that is where I thrive.”

The Enola Holmes star, 20, secretly wed 22-year-old Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi on May 18, 2024.