 
Geo News

King Charles learns football from NFL player who admires Taylor Swift's boyfriend

Taylor Swift has been dating Travis Kelce for over a year now

By
Web Desk
|

February 13, 2025

King Charles learns football from NFL player who admires Taylor Swifts boyfriend

King Charles on Wednesday visited Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where he met the players and learnt how American football is played.

In an Instagram post NFL UK said "It was great to show The King the impact of the NFL, in partnership with Tottenham Hotspur, on the local community. His Majesty had the opportunity to see the incredible work of our Huddle Project Programme, meet some very special NFL and Spurs guests, and even get a football in his hands ."

The royal family shared a video of the monarch learning American football from Efe Obada, the British-american football defensive end.

The king's visit comes just a few days after Super Bowl final game in the US that made headlines across the world for it was also attended by President Donald Trump. 

The game won by Philadelphia Eagles also became topic of discussions online because it saw Kansas City Chiefs, the team Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce plays for, being defeated.

Swift was booed when she was shown on the screen and taunted by US President after the game.

Interestingly,  Efe Obada, who showed King Charles "how it's done", is an admirer of Travis Kelce.

Efe Obada, a defensive end, has played against Travis Kelce, during regular season games.  

Obada has commented on the challenge of facing Kelce due to his strong connection with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. 

Obada said that Kelce's synergy with Mahomes is exceptional, making him a formidable opponent on the field. He also indicated that he has had to strategize specifically against Kelce's plays.


Jennifer Aniston hopeful to find soulmate post Brad Pitt divorce: Report
Jennifer Aniston hopeful to find soulmate post Brad Pitt divorce: Report
Ariana Grande recalls first 'special' meeting with Cynthia Erivo
Ariana Grande recalls first 'special' meeting with Cynthia Erivo
Carl Radke on filming 'Summer House' with pregnant ex-fiancee Lindsay Hubbard
Carl Radke on filming 'Summer House' with pregnant ex-fiancee Lindsay Hubbard
Teddi Mellencamp's father John Mellencamp raises eyebrows with social media post
Teddi Mellencamp's father John Mellencamp raises eyebrows with social media post
Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria reveals his shocking demands about family
Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria reveals his shocking demands about family
'Downton Abbey's Tuppence Middleton breaks silence on secret struggle
'Downton Abbey's Tuppence Middleton breaks silence on secret struggle
Colleen Hoover wipes ‘It Ends With Us' stars from social media
Colleen Hoover wipes ‘It Ends With Us' stars from social media
Gillie Da Kid reveals who killed his son Devin Spady
Gillie Da Kid reveals who killed his son Devin Spady