King Charles on Wednesday visited Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where he met the players and learnt how American football is played.

In an Instagram post NFL UK said "It was great to show The King the impact of the NFL, in partnership with Tottenham Hotspur, on the local community. His Majesty had the opportunity to see the incredible work of our Huddle Project Programme, meet some very special NFL and Spurs guests, and even get a football in his hands ."

The royal family shared a video of the monarch learning American football from Efe Obada, the British-american football defensive end.

The king's visit comes just a few days after Super Bowl final game in the US that made headlines across the world for it was also attended by President Donald Trump.

The game won by Philadelphia Eagles also became topic of discussions online because it saw Kansas City Chiefs, the team Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce plays for, being defeated.

Swift was booed when she was shown on the screen and taunted by US President after the game.

Interestingly, Efe Obada, who showed King Charles "how it's done", is an admirer of Travis Kelce.

Efe Obada, a defensive end, has played against Travis Kelce, during regular season games.

Obada has commented on the challenge of facing Kelce due to his strong connection with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Obada said that Kelce's synergy with Mahomes is exceptional, making him a formidable opponent on the field. He also indicated that he has had to strategize specifically against Kelce's plays.



